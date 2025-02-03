Andhra Pradesh techie dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 1 in his flat under Suraram police limits .

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old T Tejaswaroop Reddy a native of Chittoor Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when Reddy was alone at his residence as his wife and children had gone to Kukatpally to meet his in-laws.

Speaking to Siasat.com Suraram police said, “Reddy died by suicide due to financial issues. The reason for the extreme step was mentioned in a suicide note found at the engineer’s residence. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”