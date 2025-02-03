Andhra Pradesh techie dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The incident occurred when Reddy was alone at his residence as his wife and children had gone to Kukatpally to meet his in-laws.

Representational image

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 1 in his flat under Suraram police limits .

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old T Tejaswaroop Reddy a native of Chittoor Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when Reddy was alone at his residence as his wife and children had gone to Kukatpally to meet his in-laws.

Speaking to Siasat.com Suraram police said, “Reddy died by suicide due to financial issues. The reason for the extreme step was mentioned in a suicide note found at the engineer’s residence. A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”

