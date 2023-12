Karimnagar: A biker was burnt alive on a highway in Mancherial district on Saturday after his two-wheeler collided with a lorry, police said.

According to Bellampally police, the biker was taking a U-turn on the highway and hit a truck moving at a high speed. As a result, the bike caught fire and the rider was burnt alive.

The deceased was identified as Thota Ravi (45) of Tandur Mandal, police said.

A case was registered and a probe is underway, police added.