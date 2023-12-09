Telangana animal husbandry office ransacked, case booked

Hyderabad: The police in Hyderabad have booked Kalyan, OSD of former Telangana minister for animal husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav and four others for allegedly ransacking the office of the animal husbandry department and stealing some files.

A case was registered by Nampally Police Station on a complaint by Mandala Laxmaiah, watchman at Department of Animal Husbandry office in Shanti Nagar, Masab Tank. Police registered a case against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), 427 (mischief and causing damage), 448 (trespass), 477 (destruction of document), 109 (abetment) r/w 34.

Srinivas Yadav was a minister in the BRS government. The Congress wrested power from BRS in the recently concluded elections.

The watchman complained that on Friday evening while checking all the buildings in routine work, he noticed that the lock of Kalyan’s office room was opened.

He checked through the window and found all documents dispersed and some documents kept in a black color cover. He suspected that someone entered the room and took away some important documents.

The complainant said he verified and came to know that on December 8 around 5.30 a.m., OSD Kalyan, computer operators Mohan, Elijah, and attenders Venkatesh, and Prasanth came there.

The complainant said since the government has changed, he suspects that Kalyan with the help of four others came there and took away some documents. This is the second such incident this month.

Files were gutted in a fire in the tourism office in Hyderabad on December 1. Several files, computers and furniture were burnt in the incident.

The cause of the fire was not known.