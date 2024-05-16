Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem get married secretly?

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actors Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem have been making headlines ever since they starred together in the recently concluded successful drama serial ‘Ishq Murshid’. Their sizzling chemistry garnered lots of love from fans who are now tagging them as one of the ‘most adorable onscreen couples’ in the industry.

Rumors are also rife that the two actors have been dating for some time now and are deeply in love. The speculation intensified when they arrived hand in hand at the premiere of the final episode of Ishq Murshid.

And now, the latest update about the rumoured lovebirds has left fans shocked.

Bilal Abbas, Durefishan Saleem’s Secret Nikah?

Popular YouTuber Maria Ali has now claimed that Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have secretly tied the knot, opting not to announce their marriage publicly at this time. Ali openly asserted that they are indeed husband and wife.

However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims, and neither Durefishan nor Bilal has responded to this news.

Well, fans have expressed excitement at the possibility of the two actors being married secretly and are eagerly anticipating the prospect of seeing them together as a real-life couple. Check out the reactions below.