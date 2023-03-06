Bilawal Bhutto threatens to quit Pakistan cabinet

Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it would be difficult for his party to retain ministries in the Centre if the federal government did not honour its commitments to the Sindh government and PPP.

Bilawal lamented that the federal government was yet to fulfil its commitments to the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims of last year in the country, The News reported.

He said the Centre, while following in the footsteps of the Sindh government, should fulfil at the earliest its promises to rehabilitate the flood victims.

He mentioned that the federal government was yet to pay 4.7 billion PKR as its promised share to help out the flood victims. He said that the same issue would be raised in the federal cabinet and the National Assembly.

The PPP chairman said that a positive message would be sent if the federal government comes forward to support the flood victims on a priority basis.

“People will hold us accountable if the federal government doesn’t fulfil its commitments to the flood victims,” he said.

Terming the first-ever digital census in the country a ‘flawed exercise’, the foreign minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had grave concerns over the ongoing census, The News reported.

“We had objected to the results of the 2018 census,” he said, adding that there was a massive difference in the results of the Housing Census in Sindh compared to the other provinces.

The PPP leader said that they had demanded recounting of 10 per cent of the housing census.

He told the audience that the PPP could only support a genuine census drive conducted on a scientific basis in the country.

They couldn’t support the latest census drive in its present form, The News reported.