Bilawal Bhutto wishes Hindu community in Pakistan on Holi

Islamabad: Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto on Sunday wished the Hindu community in the country on Holi, asserting that the festival serves as a reminder of shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman in a statement highlighted the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural traditions within the country, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“Holi serves as a reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences,” he said, pointing out the inherent values of tolerance and acceptance encapsulated by the festival.

Asserting that such celebrations foster inclusivity within the nation, he stressed the need for societal cohesion, while advocating for mutual understanding and solidarity among Pakistan’s populace.

According to the census, Hindus account for just 2.14 per cent of the total population in Muslim-majority Pakistan.