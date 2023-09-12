Bill Gates hails PM Modi’s leadership as G20 reaches groundbreaking consensus

Washington: Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and praised the G20 grouping for reaching the “groundbreaking” consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bill Gates wrote, “The #G20 reached a groundbreaking consensus on the role of digital public infrastructure as a critical accelerator of the Sustainable Development Goals. “

“I’m optimistic about the potential of DPI to support a safer, healthier, and more just world. Kudos to PM @narendramodi,” he wrote.

DPI refers to building blocks or platforms such as digital identity, payment infrastructure, and data exchange solutions that assist governments in providing important services to their residents, empowering citizens, and improving lives through digital inclusion.

DPIs are technology-enabled interoperable, open, and inclusive platforms that provide crucial, societal-wide, public and private services that play a critical role in driving this inclusive digital revolution.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday said the New Delhi Declaration adopted by G20 leaders focuses on promoting strong sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and seeks to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The G20 leaders through the declaration, committed to accelerate progress on SDGs by taking collective action for effective and timely implementation of the G20 2023 Action Plan to Accelerate Progress on the SDGs, including its High-Level Principles.

“We will ensure that no one is left behind. We commend the efforts of the Indian Presidency to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

To this end, we recognise the role of digital transformation, AI, data advances, and the need to address digital divides. We endorse the G20 Principles on Harnessing Data for Development (D4D) and welcome the decision to launch Data for Development Capacity Building Initiative, and other existing initiatives,” the declaration read.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

India hosted the two-day-long G20 Leaders Summit at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit took place under India’s presidency.

Formed in 1999, the G20 was setup to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year.