Bipasha Basu, Ananya Panday bring Bollywood charm to Lakme Fashion Week grand finale

New Delhi: All eyes were on sctors Bipasha Basu and Ananya Panday when they walked the ramp for the finale show of the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 on Sunday night.

Bipasha, who embraced motherhood last year, returned to the runway after a long hiatus.

She walked for acclaimed designer Bibhu Mohapatra in the national capital.

Sharing a video of herself walking the ramp on Instagram, Bipasha wrote Sunday night, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.”

Reacting to the clip, Bipasha’s husband and actor Karan Singh Grover wrote, “I do I do love yourself with my breath.”

Meanwhile, Ananya slayed it in formal attire with a modern twist. She wore a chic and exquisite black top and black shorts and teamed it with a floral blazer from Bhibhu Mohapatra’s designer label.

Actresses Simone Singh and Lisa Haydon too walked for designer Bibhu Mohapatra’s show which was held at the al-fresco Fountains at Pragati Maidan.

This year’s edition of Lakme Fashion Week has definitely turned out to be a treat for fashion and Bollywood lovers in Delhi.

Clothing brands like Raw Mango, Kalki, Vats, De Belle, and more, and designer labels like Falguni Shane Peacock, Bhumika Sharma, etc featured some stunning pieces at the gala.

From Karisma Kapoor opening the gala to Malaika exuding boss lady vibes on the ramp and Vijay Varma turning the muse for Tasva, the 6-day gala was all about glitz, glamour, and entertainment.