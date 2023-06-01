Bipasha, Karan bring home over Rs 90L luxury car, call it Devi’s ‘new ride’

Bipasha, Karan bring home over Rs 90L luxury car, call it Devi's 'new ride'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover (IANS)

Mumbai: Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover brought home their new luxury car and tagged it as their toddler daughter Devi’s ‘new ride’.

The car, an Audi Q7 is priced between Rs 84.70 lakh – 92.30 lakh on Cardekho.com. The star couple made a post on social media for their new purchase.

The clip shows Bipasha and Karan walking towards their new car, which is covered. The two are seen unveiling the plush white car and then cutting a cake for celebrations.

Bipasha captioned: “Devi’s New Ride (red heart and evil eye emojis) Durga Durga (folded hands emoji) Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us #audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar.”

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016 after working together on the sets of their film ‘Alone’. They welcomed their first child Devi in November, 2022.

