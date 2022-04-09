Birbhum violence: CBI plea for polygraph test of accused challenged in court

Kolkata: The CBI’s appeal to allow the polygraph test of the eight individuals arrested in connection with the violence at Bogtui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last month has been challenged in the court, officials said on Friday.

The eight arrested include Trinamool Congress strongman in Birbhum district, Anarul Hossain.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the Bogtui violence case had earlier appealed to Rampurhat sub-divisional court for allowing polygraph test of the eight accused.

The probe agency in his appeal said that since the eight arrested persons — named accused in the case, were misleading the court, a polygraph test was necessary to get some light into the probe of the Bogtui violence wherein nine persons were killed.

However, on Friday, the counsels of the accused challenged the CBI appeal, claiming that the application was faulty. The counsel of the accused pointed out that in case of polygraph test, it is legally imperative to have the permission of the person on whom the test would be conducted.

The counsel also pointed out that the person on whom the polygraph test would be conducted will also have to be informed of the place where the test would be done.

After the argument of the counsel, the lower court judge asked the second judicial magistrate to know from the accused persons if they were willing to face the polygraph test.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Anarul Hossain claimed that he was innocent, and had been falsely implicated.

“I have full faith on the legal system and more importantly, I have faith on my leader and (West Bengal) Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Those who are currently making tall claims in the television shows now conspired against me,” he said on Friday.