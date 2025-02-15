Bird flu scare in Hyderabad: 1 held over dead chickens in Telangana water body

Hyderabad: A poultry farm manager was arrested after dead chickens were found floating in the Akkampally Reservoir, which provides drinking and irrigation water to parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and 600 villages in Nalgonda, amid fears of bird flu sparking major concerns.

Dead chickens were found floating in the Akkampally reservoir on Thursday, February 13. Officials of the revenue and irrigation department inspected the reservoir, following which a probe was launched.

A drone survey was carried out and a high-level inquiry was launched into the incident. Poultry farms in the surrounding areas were also inspected.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has assured the safety of the consumption of the water and against its contamination.

After an investigation, the HMWSSB found that the water was safe for consumption. It stated that the water is treated using a triple chlorine process as per IS standards. The board added that precautions are being taken to ensure that the water supply contains 0.5 ppm of chlorine.

Poultry from AP stopped from entering Hyderabad amid bird flu scare

The incident came to light amid the rising fear of bird flu in Hyderabad after cases of a highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) were reported in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

On February 11, the Telangana government issued a notice to all district collectors to create awareness among poultry farmers and the public about HPAI prevention.

The animal husbandry department has been closely monitoring the movement of all poultry vehicles entering Telangana. So far, no cases of bird flu have been detected in the state.

On February 12 the Telangana police set up a check post in Suryapet district to examine vehicles carrying chickens entering the state in view of bird flu cases detected in Andhra Pradesh. Officials turned back poultry vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana at Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Andhra Pradesh’s animal husbandry minister K Athcannaidu has warned against unnecessary rumours and said that all affected poultries in the state were brought into a red zone and chicken shops within a radius of 10 km were shut. The animal husbandry department director Damodar Naidu said rapid response teams (RRTs) are taking immediate measures to control the disease.

Hyderabad’s Zoo Park halts chicken, egg supply

The Zoo Park in Hyderabad has halted the supply of chicken and eggs for carnivores as a precautionary measure amid reports of chicken deaths in neighbouring states due to suspected avian influenza, ie; Bird flu.

Earlier, the Nehru Zoological Park fed 35 kg of chicken and 140 eggs daily to carnivores including tigers, lions, panthers, and jaguars. Now, the meat-eating animals are being given mutton, beef, and pork instead, officials said to PTI.