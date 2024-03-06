Birth, death certificate scam uncovered again in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A scam involving the issuance of birth and death certificates has emerged again within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

It has been revealed that numerous certificates were issued without the necessary documentation, raising concerns about the authenticity of these records.

Sources indicate that approximately 80 birth and death certificates were issued from the Falaknuma circle since November without proper documentation.

These certificates lack the required non-availability certificates (NAC), which are essential for births and deaths occurring outside hospitals or those without hospital records.

The NAC serves as a crucial document, attested by the respective birth and death registrars, and is mandatory for the issuance of birth and death certificates. Without this documentation, the legitimacy of the issued certificates comes into question.

An inquiry has been initiated into these irregularities, particularly focusing on instances where certificates were issued without the necessary NACs.

Higher officials are reportedly overseeing the investigation to determine the extent of the issue and identify those responsible for the oversight.

This incident echoes a larger scam uncovered two years ago within the GHMC, where thousands of certificates were found to have been issued based on invalid documents.

Following the revelation, the then Commissioner, D.S. Lokesh Kumar, took swift action by withdrawing approximately 26,000 certificates issued by the corporation, highlighting the urgency of addressing such fraudulent activities to uphold the integrity of vital records.