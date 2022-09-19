Birthday special: Top 5 films of Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi who turned a year older today, is known for her versatility. She made her acting debut in 1974. Shabana, who has featured in over a 100 films, is best known for her performances in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’, ‘Nishant’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Arth’, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Disha’, ‘Susman’ and ‘Khandhar’, among several others. Her acting prowess in films in a variety of genres have earned her praise and awards. Recognizing her contributions to Indian cinema, she has received the Padma Shri Award. . She is a five-time National Award winner. On this occasion of her birthday, let’s look at her top 5 films: