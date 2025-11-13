Hyderabad: Who doesn’t love Hyderabadi Biryani? From locals to tourists and even global celebrities, everyone who visits the city can’t resist the world-famous delicacy. And now, Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the fan club!

The actress, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film SSMB 29, recently interacted with her fans during an “AskPCJ” session on X (formerly Twitter).

When a fan asked her how she was finding the Telugu film industry and if she had tried Hyderabadi Biryani yet, Priyanka’s reply won hearts. She wrote, “It’s still early days for me on the movie but it’s been Adiri poyindi!!!! Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad.”

Also the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad @manoj76807 https://t.co/RcLKvlBI4a — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s first look poster from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus SSMB 29 aka Globetrotter was unveiled on Wednesday, creating massive buzz online. The makers have also announced a grand pre-release event on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, led by Rajamouli and supported by Mahesh Babu’s massive fanbase.

With an expected turnout of over 50,000 fans, the event promises to be one of the biggest live celebrations in Indian cinema history.