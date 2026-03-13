Hyderabad’s movie culture has taken a major leap forward with the launch of Allu Cinemas, a premium multiplex in Kokapet, inaugurated on March 12 by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Owned by Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and veteran producer Allu Aravind, the multiplex has already created massive buzz among movie lovers for its cutting-edge technology and surprisingly affordable ticket prices.

Along with the advanced screens, the food and snack prices at Allu Cinemas have now been revealed, giving audiences a clear idea of what to expect when they visit the theatre.

Massive Dolby Cinema screen and premium technology Allu Cinemas houses four screens, designed to deliver a world-class movie experience.

The highlight of the multiplex is the 75-foot-wide Dolby Cinema screen, which is currently the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India. The main auditorium can accommodate 644 people and is equipped with:

Dual 4K Dolby Vision laser projectors

64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system

Dolby 3D capability

Stadium-style seating with pitch-black interiors

Apart from the flagship Dolby Cinema auditorium, the multiplex also has three additional premium screens featuring 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring high-quality visuals and immersive sound across all halls.

Allu Cinemas food and snacks prices

The multiplex offers a wide range of food options including popcorn, burgers, sandwiches, desserts, Chinese dishes, biryani, pizza and pasta. Here are the latest prices displayed inside the theatre.

Popcorn: Rs. 250 to Rs. 480

Rs. 250 to Rs. 480 Cold beverages: Rs. 70 to Rs. 220

Rs. 70 to Rs. 220 Quick bites: Rs. 90 to Rs. 240

Rs. 90 to Rs. 240 Sandwiches: Rs. 120 to Rs. 240

Rs. 120 to Rs. 240 Burgers: Rs. 200 to Rs. 220

Rs. 200 to Rs. 220 Street food and rice items: Rs. 260 to Rs. 330

Rs. 260 to Rs. 330 Biryani: Rs. 280 to Rs. 340

Rs. 280 to Rs. 340 Pizza and pasta: Rs. 70 to Rs. 250

Allu Cinemas ticket prices

Despite offering premium technology like Dolby Cinema and Atmos sound, the management has kept ticket prices relatively affordable.

Regular seats: Around Rs. 295

Recliner seats: Around Rs. 350

These prices are comparable to other premium theatres in Hyderabad such as AMB Cinemas.

The multiplex is expected to become a major entertainment hotspot near the Financial District, offering movie lovers a combination of world-class technology, comfortable seating and a wide variety of food options.