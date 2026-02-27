As Ramzan month has started and festive lights are beginning to brighten city streets, Hyderabad is gearing up for one of its biggest seasonal celebrations, Jashn-e-Hyderabad. The three-day Iftaar festival will be held from March 13 to 15, 2026, at Nexus Hyderabad Mall, offering a vibrant mix of food, culture and entertainment.

The event will commence at 4:00 PM each day and continue for nearly six hours.

Ramzan evenings in Hyderabad are known for their special charm. As the sun sets, families gather to break their fast, markets remain open late into the night, and the aroma of traditional dishes fills the air. Jashn-e-Hyderabad aims to bring this familiar atmosphere into a comfortable and organised venue where people can celebrate together.

A Treat for Food Lovers

A major highlight of the festival will be its extensive food offerings. Visitors can enjoy authentic Hyderabadi biryani, flavourful kebabs and a variety of traditional Iftaar dishes. A specially curated Ramzan dessert street will feature festive sweets and rich delicacies that are closely associated with the holy month.

An Irani cafe-themed section will recreate the nostalgic experience of chai and conversation. A unique Shaayri Paan counter is also expected to attract visitors looking for a blend of taste and culture.

Music, Shopping and Interactive Zones

The evenings will be enhanced with live Sufi and Ghazal performances, adding a soulful touch to the celebration. Cultural programmes and interactive zones are designed to engage families and youngsters alike.

Shopping stalls offering festive fashion edits, handcrafted items and exclusive Eid collections will further add to the experience, making it a complete outing for visitors.

Celebrating Unity and Festive Spirit

Curated by Things2do, Jashn-e-Hyderabad seeks to capture the spirit of Ramzan and Eid by bringing together cuisine, culture and community. Tickets are priced at Rs.99 onwards, with contactless ticketing and fast-track entry facilities available.

Organisers expect a strong turnout, positioning the festival as one of the city’s most anticipated Iftaar gatherings this season.