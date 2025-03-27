BIS raids Amazon’s Hyderabad warehouse, seizes 2583 products

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided Amazon’s warehouse in Hyderabad, confiscating a large quantity of products that were found to be non-compliant with certification standards.

The raid was carried out from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon at the Airport City facility.



During the raid, officials found 2,783 products worth more than Rs 50 lakh that had no BIS certification, ISI mark, or the necessary registration mark on electronic goods. 1,937 stainless steel water bottles, 150 smartwatches, 326 wireless earphones, and 170 mobile phone chargers were seized from the Amazon warehouse in Hyderabad.

BIS certification is compulsory for specific products under government rules. Electronic products are required to bear the ISI and registration mark to ensure compliance with quality and safety standards. Manufacturing, sale, or storage of such products without BIS approval invites severe penalties in the form of fines and imprisonment.

Consumers have been urged to check the quality of products via the BIS Care app, through which they can see certification information and report any violations.

The BIS has warned of action against companies that are not following the prescribed standards, reaffirming the government’s determination to ensure consumer safety.









