Church targeted in 2nd stabbing attack in Sydney; Bishop, several others hurt

In a distressing incident, a bishop and several other congregants were allegedly stabbed during a mass at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney on Monday evening. It is the second stabbing attack in the Australian capital in the last three days.

The police have clarified that the injured people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics. A man has been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, the BBC quoted local police as saying.

After the attack, huge crowds gathered outside the church, with an unauthenticated video circulating online appearing to show some attacking the building and emergency service vehicles.

According to a Sydney-based media outlet, the whole incident was captured on a live stream of The Sermon. It showed an individual in dark attire attacking the bishop with a weapon that was not immediately identified. Several people could be seen intervening, and screams of horror and chaos could be heard following the unanticipated assault.

The police, in their official statement, said that those who were hurt were all thought to be men aged between 20 and 70. However, the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

The stabbing comes days after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the same city. The attacker was shot dead by a police officer on the spot.