BITS Pilani to set up startup incubators in Telangana in partnership with T-Hub

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani will be setting up two startup incubators in Telangana, each at a cost of Rs 10.70 crore by partnering up with T-Hub, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka said on Friday, May 29.

Speaking at the Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills, the minister said that the government’s goal is to have not just bank passbooks but also industries and businesses in the hands of women.

These incubators will help provide financial, technical and business support to up to 300 women entrepreneurs so that women don’t just remain job seekers but can also become job providers, the minister said.

Speaking on Telangana government’s initiatives for women empowerment, Seethakka said that 67 lakh self-help group women currently form the backbone of the rural economy by running various businesses.

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Moreover, interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh are being provided to women’s groups. She said that so far Rs. 60 thousand crore bank loans have been given to women’s groups who are setting an example by repaying 100 percent of them.

Solar power plants have been set up for women in Madhira at a cost of Rs 3 crore, enabling them to earn an income of up to Rs 5 lakh per month. Also, petrol stations run by women are earning a profit of up to Rs 4 lakh per month, the minister said.

During the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, 554 women were provided with Rs 6 crore assistance, and they managed a business of Rs. 9.5 crore in just 15 days.

On top of this, the government is making sure that products made by women in villages are not limited to the local market but also reach the international markets. Giving an example, she said that tamarind masks made by women in Cheryala are being exported to the Netherlands, providing a testament to the creativity of Telangana women.