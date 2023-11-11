BJP appoints BS Yediyurappa’s son as Karnataka state president

Bengaluru: In the midst of Diwali celebrations, the BJP leadership has delivered sweet news to the Yediyurappa family, reminiscent of BS Yediyurappa’s appointment as the state unit president in 2014 during the same festival.

In a surprising turn of events, Shikaripur MLA and Yediyurappa’s son, BY Vijayendra has been appointed as the president of the Karnataka state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This appointment indicates the party high command yielded to former Yediyurappa’s persistence.

This significant promotion comes amidst the heated election campaigns in five states, marking the 47-year-old Vijayendra as the youngest state president of the party.

The decision, conveyed by national president JP Nadda on Friday evening, underscores a strategic move by the BJP, recognising Vijayendra’s charisma, popularity, organisational skills, and his ability to connect with the masses across the state. Previously, the vice president of the state unit, Vijayendra’s swift ascent to the presidency has surprised many senior leaders.

The political landscape in Karnataka has witnessed changes over the past years, with the party facing setbacks in the Assembly elections. The appointment of Vijayendra is seen as a nod from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah towards the continued support to senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, acknowledging his influence in Karnataka politics.

Following the party’s electoral setbacks, Vijayendra faces the crucial responsibility of revitalising the party organisation and rallying support for the upcoming battles. There are expectations that he will play a pivotal role in ensuring the consolidation of Lingayat votes, a critical factor in Karnataka politics.

However, this sudden elevation has not been without its share of disappointments. Senior leaders from the saffron group, who were anticipating key roles, find themselves at the crossroads. Additionally, party national general secretary BL Santosh, who was strategically positioning himself in the state’s organisational matters, has faced setbacks.

As the BJP gave the president’s post to the Lingayat community, it would be inevitable to choose other community leaders for leader of the opposition party in the Assembly. Former home minister Araga Jnanendra, V Sunil Kumar, former revenue minister R Ashoka, and former DCM CN Ashwathtanarayan have already been eying the post.