BJP attempting to create ‘civil war’ like situation: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren stated in the state legislative assembly that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting a ‘civil war’ like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections.

Discussing the trust vote motion (a motion in which the ruling party attempts to find out if it still enjoys the majority support of the Parliament), Soren said that the opposition BJP is laying down a trap for them (meaning the ruling party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) which will be torn down one-by-one.

The opposition has destroyed democracy. The BJP has been the indulging in horse-trading of legislators… We will show our strength in the house,” the chief minister added.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tabled confidence motion in Assembly amid noisy scenes by opposition.

The session has been called after the Jharkhand cabinet recently approved the motion to hold a special Assembly session on Monday. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday to attend this special session.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies shifted their MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last week amid fears of poaching from the BJP.

Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM.

The legislators spend the night at the circuit house and will depart at 10 am in the morning for a one-day session at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

According to government sources, the ruling alliance will bring the confidence motion in favour of Soren in the House today.

However, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had denied that he was harbouring the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in his state and trying to save the Jharkhand government.

On asked about the Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur, Baghel said, “Who am I to save anyone (Jharkhand govt)? …They are guests in my state.”

(with inputs from PTI)