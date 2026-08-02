BJP backs Karnataka govt’s stand on Cauvery water dispute

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, August 2, extended its support to the Karnataka government’s efforts to safeguard the state’s interests in the Cauvery water dispute, while urging it to ensure adequate water for farmers and accelerate the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

Speaking after attending the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the party had conveyed a united stand on protecting Karnataka’s water rights. He noted that healthy inflows into the Cauvery basin had eased the immediate pressure over water release to Tamil Nadu, but protecting the interests of Karnataka’s farmers remained the government’s foremost responsibility.

“At present, there is no immediate crisis because of the substantial inflow into the Cauvery catchment. However, the state government must remain vigilant and ensure that farmers’ interests are not compromised under any circumstances,” Vijayendra said.

BJP urges fast-track action on Mekedatu project

The BJP leader also called upon the state government to move swiftly on the Mekedatu project, stating that the Centre had made it clear that approval from the neighbouring state was not mandatory to proceed with the proposal.

“The Union government has adopted a clear and positive stand on Mekedatu. Karnataka should immediately resubmit the required proposal and pursue the project without any delay,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai echoed similar views, cautioning the government against becoming complacent because of the current improvement in reservoir inflows.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and others during an all-party meeting to chalk out the state’s legal and political strategy on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, following the CWRC’s direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“This was an important all-party discussion. While the current water position offers temporary relief, the government should not lower its guard. Scientific and long-term water management is essential,” Bommai said.

Water availability must be planned all-year round

He emphasised that water availability must be planned throughout the year, keeping in mind the irrigation needs of farmers in Mandya and Mysuru districts as well as Bengaluru’s growing drinking water requirements.

Bommai also urged the government to protect standing crops in the Cauvery basin and prepare contingency plans for any future shortfall.

Referring to the Mekedatu proposal, Bommai said the Centre had expressed an encouraging and supportive approach towards the project. “For the first time, the Union government has clearly conveyed its positive position on Mekedatu. Even the Chief Minister acknowledged during the meeting that this has strengthened Karnataka’s case,” he said.

The all-party meeting was convened against the backdrop of widespread protests across Karnataka following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recent direction regarding water release to Tamil Nadu. Political parties, farmer organisations and pro-Kannada groups have demanded that Karnataka safeguard its water resources while ensuring compliance with legal obligations.

Several senior leaders, including Union Ministers, state ministers, opposition leaders, legal experts and senior government officials, attended the meeting to evolve a consensus on protecting Karnataka’s interests in the ongoing Cauvery dispute.