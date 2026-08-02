Committed to Karnataka’s farmers: Shivakumar leads all-party meet

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday, August 2, asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of the state’s farmers and people on the Cauvery issue, while appealing to organisations to withdraw the proposed state-wide bandh.

He also said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has agreed to postpone his visit to Bengaluru following a request from the Karnataka government in view of the prevailing Cauvery water dispute, describing the gesture as one that would help maintain a cordial atmosphere between the two states.

The two leaders were supposed to meet on Monday, August 3, to discuss the Cauvery issue but Shivakumar had appealed to Vijay to defer his visit so as to hold talks in a more conducive atmosphere, as protests were happening across the state over the inter-state dispute earlier this week.

Pro-Kannada organisations have given a call for Karnataka Bandh on August 13 against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order on Thursday, July 30, upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s order on releasing 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

‘No need for protests’

Addressing reporters on Sunday after chairing an all-party meet on Cauvery, Shivakumar said there was no need for protests as rainfall had improved the situation and all political parties had extended support and such a bandh would not benefit anyone.

The CM said the government would continue to take decisions within the legal framework, prioritise drinking water needs, consult legal and agricultural experts, and closely monitor the evolving water situation before taking any further steps.

“Our government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of Karnataka’s farmers on the Cauvery issue,” he said.

Stating that he too hailed from the Cauvery basin and was a farmer’s son, Shivakumar said there should be no doubt among the state’s 7.5 crore people about the government’s commitment to safeguarding Karnataka’s interests.

Next steps to be decided after consulting legal team

To a query, he said the government would decide its future course after consulting its legal team on proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Referring to Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party DMK approaching the apex court, the CM said Karnataka would respond through the legal process.

“We must proceed very carefully while dealing with court proceedings, drawing upon the experience of senior legal experts,” Shivakumar explained.

He also reiterated that the Mekedatu project should move forward, noting that the Supreme Court has already delivered its judgment on the issue. The project is about constructing a balancing reservoir across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in the state and Tamil Nadu is opposed to it saying its interests would be harmed if the dam took shape.

Farmers advised to be patient

Karnataka had received only about 30 to 35 per cent of normal rainfall so far and continued to remain under the shadow of drought, prompting the government to advise farmers to remain patient until scientific guidance was issued, he said.

The chief minister said the CWRC and CWMA had directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water for 15 days, while Tamil Nadu had sought 9 TMC of water.

Sharing the latest reservoir position, Shivakumar said Kabini was receiving an inflow of 24,000 cusecs, KRS 22,000 cusecs, Hemavathi 11,884 cusecs and Harangi 10,430 cusecs, taking the total inflow to around 67,178 cusecs.

He stressed that Karnataka must reserve 40 TMC of water for drinking purposes, with at least 36 TMC being essential and another four TMC kept as contingency.

All-party meeting backs govt’s efforts, assures support

The chief minister said water had been released only to fill lakes meant for drinking water supply and not for irrigation, while limited releases from Kabini had become unavoidable to ensure the safety of the dam after inflows increased.

Shivakumar said the all-party meeting, attended by former chief ministers, union ministers, MPs, opposition leaders and legal experts, unanimously backed the government’s efforts and assured support for decisions taken in the state’s interest.

“The all-party meeting also unanimously felt that a bandh would serve no purpose. When the government itself is standing firmly with the people and nature too is helping us, there is no need to resort to such protests,” he added.

He said he would personally speak to pro-Kannada organisations, while ministers would also hold discussions with farmers and other groups to persuade them against the shutdown.

Karnata will continue to defend its interest via legal means

On the legal front, Shivakumar said Karnataka would continue to defend its interests through legal means and consult senior experts before taking any decision, noting that the CWRC and CWMA were expected to meet every 15 days until January.

Referring to Tamil Nadu’s legal moves, he said the state would respond appropriately before the courts after consulting its legal team.

The chief minister also said agricultural experts and universities would issue district-specific advisories on cropping patterns, keeping in view the drought warning and prevailing rainfall situation, while the Cabinet had recently approved more than Rs 30 crore for using artificial intelligence and other technologies to guide farmers.

Shivakumar said it was too early to declare a drought, as ministers were still touring districts and collecting field reports.

He said deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who holds Revenue portfolio, would assess the reports in accordance with NDMA and NDRF guidelines before placing the matter before the Cabinet.

On the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, he said former CM Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP had described it as a permanent solution and stressed that the project should move forward without delay.

“Our immediate priority is to fill lakes meant for drinking water supply. Even if more water is released tomorrow, drinking water will remain our top priority,” Shivakumar said.

He urged farmers not to panic, saying the government would provide scientific guidance to minimise losses.

Noting that rainfall had improved only in parts of Kodagu and neighbouring Wayanad (Kerala), he said Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru were still facing deficit rainfall.

“So far, Karnataka has received only about 37 per cent of its normal rainfall. There is still time. Let us wait and watch,” the CM said.

For me Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are one, says DKS

On the proposed visit of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Bengaluru, Shivakumar said he had requested the former to defer the visit as emotions were running high in Karnataka.

“I have great respect for him. Though he may be new to politics, he is a courageous leader. I congratulated him on his bold decision. Whatever our political differences may be, he wanted to come to Karnataka. I only requested that we meet in a better and more cordial atmosphere because I don’t want anyone shouting against my friends. We should respect each other. We have to live together and work together. Ultimately, India is one,” Shivakumar said.

Rejecting allegations that he was acting in the interest of the DMK or Tamil Nadu, he Minister said his government was committed to protecting Karnataka’s interests while maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring state.

“For me, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are one…,” he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project was a long-term solution to the Cauvery issue and claimed that nearly 90 per cent of its benefits would accrue to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka would continue to respect the Supreme Court’ss orders and the law while protecting the state’s interests.

Referring to the CWMA’s direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, Shivakumar said the state was complying with the order despite the difficult situation arising from deficient rainfall.

On the DMK approaching the Supreme Court, he said political parties were entitled to have different views.