BJP can be defeated nationally only when it is defeated in states: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the BJP can be defeated at the national level only when it is defeated in the states and asked “everyone” to work together to achieve this.

“It is necessary to defeat BJP in different states. We can defeat BJP at the national level only when we defeat them in the states. That is why everyone needs to work together,” Pilot said at an Eid-related event here.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan also expressed confidence that the Congress party will win the Karnataka assembly election and will form the government in the state.

Pilot, who has been locked in a power tussle with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said assembly elections will be held next in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana and political meetings will begin in these states in a few months.

He said mutual harmony and brotherhood should be maintained during the election campaign.