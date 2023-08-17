BJP CEC meeting ahead of MP Assembly poll

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (PTI photo/Arun Sharma)

