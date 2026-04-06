BJP celebrates 47th foundation day with hopes to clinch power in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former Haryana Governor and Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday, April 6, said that nobody believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would one day form the government at the Centre, when just two MPs from the party had won in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections. All of them were proven wrong, as presently the saffron party has established its government in 19 states across the country, they said.

Speaking at the 47th foundation day (Sthapna Diwas) of the BJP, which was celebrated at the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad’s Nampally, Dattatreya spoke about how various parties came together against the Congress government during the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 under the umbrella of Janata Party, and came to power in the 1977 Lok Sabha elections.

Reflecting on his and other Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders’ jail years during the Emergency era, he said even they were apprehensive about when they would be released, as the elections were taking place in such circumstances, but the win of the Janata Party’s surprised everyone.

“The Emergency era was considered the second struggle for freedom,” he noted.

“Because of the internal differences in the Janata Party, the government collapsed. They had asked the Jan Sangh MPs to choose whether they wanted to be with RSS or the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, because they would have membership with only one of those two organisations. But we told them clearly that we couldn’t leave RSS, which is our mother party. That was what led to the formation of the BJP,” Dattatreya said.

He asked the BJP leaders to serve selflessly without thinking about themselves, keeping the country first before their families, and expressed confidence in the BJP forming the government in Telangana in the next Assembly elections in 2028.

BJP’s vote share increasing in Kerala: Ramchander Rao

Party state president N Ramchander Rao, who welcomed several Congress workers who joined the BJP on the occasion, alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has submitted Hyderabad to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by trifurcating the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and merging Hydernagar and Rajendranagar with Hyderabad, though they were in Rangareddy district earlier.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had brought the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transfer (HILT) policy and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to displace the poor and grab their lands.

Observing that the vote share of the BJP had increased in Keralam, though the number of seats hasn’t increased considerably, Ramchander Rao pointed out how the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation was bagged by the saffron party recently. He said this time around, the party would put up a good show in the Keralam Assembly elections.

He also predicted that the BJP would form the government in Tamil Nadu in the Assembly elections scheduled this month.

He said the day was not far when the BJP would come to power in Telangana too.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy celebrated the occasion by hoisting the BJP’s flag at his residence in Kachiguda.

Bandi Sanjay holds get together with Bengalis in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay held a get-together with the Bengalis living in the Old City on the occasion and sought their support in influencing the votes back home so that the BJP could come to power in West Bengal.

He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding “the infiltrators” from Bangladesh and Myanmar, and blocking the Centre’s attempts to protect the state’s borders.

He also accused the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana in 2014 of doing the same in Hyderabad, by not only sheltering the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, but also issuing them Aadhaar cards and voter IDs, which he said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress continued to do.

He questioned why the Telangana Police was not taking any action against the AIMIM leaders who were resorting to obstructing encroachment drives by the GHMC.

He also alleged that even in such demolitions, the businesses having the support of AIMIM leaders were coming back up again, while Revanth Reddy stayed mum and looked the other way.