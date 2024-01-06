BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Haryana’s Panchkula

He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State BJP Chief Nayab Singh Saini on the vehicle, which was adorned with marigold garlands.

Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 6th January 2024 4:21 pm IST
BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Haryana's Panchkula
BJP chief J P Nadda held a rally in Panchkula on Saturday. (screengrab)

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda held a roadshow in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday, January 6, amid tight security.

Scores of people lined the route of the roadshow, which was dotted with party flags, and showered flowers on Nadda’s vehicle.

Nadda was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State BJP Chief Nayab Singh Saini on the vehicle, which was adorned with marigold garlands.

BJP Haryana affairs in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, senior party leader Om Prakash Dhankar, and State Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta also accompanied the BJP chief.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Gupta said, “The big roadshow and overwhelming public support show that Narendra Modi is going to become the prime minister for the third time, and we will win 400 Lok Sabha seats.”.

“And in Haryana too, the party will form government for the third time in this year’s assembly polls,” Gupta added.

On Wednesday evening, Nadda made an overnight stopover at Panchkula before heading to Himachal Pradesh on Friday, where he held a roadshow in Solan.

