BJP chief Nadda to address public rally in Telangana on June 25

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone 'Biparjoy' then.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 25th June 2023 10:41 am IST
BJP chief J P Nadda (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday to highlight the work and achievements of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda would also point out the ‘failures’ of the BRS government in the meeting, named as ‘Nava Sankalpa Sabha’, according to a BJP release.

Before attending the meeting in Nagarkurnool, about 140 kms from Hyderabad, Nadda would meet noted political analyst K Nageshwar and Padma Shri recipient Ananda Shankar in Hyderabad as part of BJP’s ‘sampark se samarthan’ campaign, it said.

The BJP in Telangana plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said.

A public meeting scheduled to be addressed at Khammam by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 15 had to be postponed as he was busy with measures to deal with Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ then.

