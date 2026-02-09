BJP chief Nitin Nabin gets rousing welcome in hometown Patna

Patna: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday, February 9, received a rousing welcome in his hometown Patna, where he arrived for the first time after being appointed to the party’s top post.

A large number of party workers were at the airport to receive the 45-year-old leader, who drove straight to Bapu Sabhagar auditorium, around 7 km away, where the state BJP has organised a felicitation program.

BJP workers on hundreds of motorcycles, wearing saffron turbans and waving the party flag, drove along, with a Bhojpuri song celebrating the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blaring from loudspeakers.

Nabin is likely to hold a meeting of the party’s MPs from Bihar and members of the state legislature in the evening.

The Bankipur MLA, who retains the seat even though he had given up his ministerial berth upon being made the working president in December last year, is scheduled to attend the assembly session on Tuesday.