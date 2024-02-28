BJP confident in winning Hyderabad LS seat, targets AIMIM, Congress

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to contest and secure victory in the Hyderabad parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asserted BJP MP Dr. K. Laxman during the Vijayasankalp Yatra at Charminar.

The BJP rally entered the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, with leaders visiting the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar to offer prayers.

Addressing the rally, Dr. Laxman expressed confidence that the people would teach the AIMIM a lesson in the coming elections. He accused AIMIM of exploiting the public, collecting votes from pushcart vendors and other impoverished individuals without delivering tangible benefits to the Muslims.

According to Dr. Laxman, AIMIM hindered the development of poor Muslims and opposed the extension of the Metro to the Old City. He alleged that Owaisi’s primary focus was aligning with any ruling government to safeguard ill-gotten wealth.

Dr. Laxman highlighted the BJP’s commitment to the Vijaysankalp Yatra in support of Modi’s third term as Prime Minister. He criticized the Congress, claiming they would deceive the people with their six guarantees, imposing conditions after initially promising universal benefits.

Citing an example, he mentioned Revanth Reddy’s initial assurance of Rs 500 LPG cylinders for everyone, now limited to specific individuals based on conditions. Dr. Laxman expressed skepticism about the implementation of these schemes post-election, suggesting that Telangana Congress might become an ATM for the Delhi Congress Party.