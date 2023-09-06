BJP, Cong in tug-of-war over hosting event at Parade Ground on Sept 17

Hyderabad: The Congress has accused BJP and BRS of trying to scuttle its proposed public meeting at the Parade Ground on the occasion of ‘Telangana National Integration Day’ on September 17 in which Sonia Gandhi is expected to take part.

Meanwhile, BJP has also sought permission to hold an event at the same venue on the same day to mark ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’.

Also Read First meeting of newly constituted CWC on Sep 16 in Hyderabad

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) claimed that they were the first to seek permission to organise a public meeting at the Parade Ground, as part of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy said, “We applied for permission three days ago and also visited the grounds to chalk out a plan for the public meeting. Now the BJP says that it will be organising ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on the same day at the same venue. We must be granted permission as we applied first.”

BJP, BRS conspiring: Revanth

Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has accused BJP and BRS of trying to scuttle the Congress public meeting by denying permission to hold the event at the Parade Ground.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for CWC, Revanth alleged that both the Central and State governments were conspiring against Congress. The TPCC stated that the party had also chosen LB Stadium as the second option for its public meeting.

“Irrespective of the permission from the two governments, Congress has resolved to hold the public meeting and it would not be postponed under any circumstances,” said Revanth.

Stating that AICC secretary KC Venugopal would arrive in the city on Wednesday and review the arrangements both for the CWC meeting and public meeting, the TPCC chief said they would hold the public meeting with about 10 lakh gathering and AICC former president Sonia Gandhi announcing five guarantees of TPCC.

Meanwhile, the working president of TPCC, B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the CWC meeting would be held on September 16 and 17 and the public meeting would be held on the evening of September 17.

He stated that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was a native of the erstwhile Hyderabad and Sonia Gandhi had given statehood to Telangana.