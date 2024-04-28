BJP corporators spark row as they dance inside MCD Bhawan

In the midst of a tense political situation in Delhi, a video has emerged showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators dancing and singing to a Haryanvi song inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Bhawan.

The incident occurred as the MCD House meeting commenced, following the postponement of the Delhi mayor’s election by the Lieutenant Governor. Chaos erupted in the House, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP corporators engaged in a heated confrontation, accusing each other of disrupting the proceedings.

The vial video shows a group of BJP corporators surrounding the Mayor’s chair, despite the Mayor’s absence, and dancing to a song calling for PM Modi’s government again.

These People dancing on the floor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are BJP Councilors.



They’ve made it BJP Headquarters.



Unfortunately such Idiots are elected representatives & making mockery of house.Action must be taken against them.@OberoiShelly @AaleyIqbal @ipathak25… pic.twitter.com/B3ClQr43Lc — Dr Gaurav Kumar (@ImJordanGaurav1) April 26, 2024

As the political drama unfolded, the video drew widespread criticism. Many have condemned the corporators’ actions as insensitive and disrespectful, given the tense political situation and the postponement of the crucial mayoral election.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly opposed the BJP corporators’ behaviour, accusing them of disrupting the democratic process and undermining the sanctity of the MCD proceedings.

The AAP corporators have expressed outrage over the BJP’s “celebratory” display, arguing that it reflects a lack of respect for the institution and insensitivity towards the ongoing political tensions.

The delay in the mayoral election, which was initially scheduled for April 26, was attributed to the absence of a presiding officer to oversee the proceedings. The Lieutenant Governor’s decision to defer the election has been a source of contention, with both the AAP and BJP accusing each other of disrupting the democratic process.