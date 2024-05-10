Introducing Abdu Rozik’s wife-to-be Amirah from Sharjah

Mumbai: Internet sensation and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik left everyone surprised on Thursday when he took to his Instagram to announce that he is all set to get married to the love of his life. Yes, you read that right! The 20-year-old social media sensation sharing the big news and revealed that he is tying knot on July 7.

Official Announcement

Sharing a glimpse of beautiful diamond ring that he purchased for his wife to be, Abdu wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Abdu Rozik’s Team Confirms His Nikah

His management company also confirmed that Abdu is all set for his wedding and it is a love marriage. Speaking to Khaleej Times, “Abdu Rozik is thrilled about it. We’re all delighted for him and wish the couple the best.”

Who Is Abdu Rozik’s Wife To Be?

Reportedly, Abdu Rozik is marrying a girl from Sharjah. Her name is Amirah and she is 19 years old. The couple met at Dubai Mall for the first time in February this year and got engaged recently, as per Khaleej Times.

Speaking to the news portal, the social media star said, “Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am.”

The wedding location, Amirah’s photos and Instagram account are yet to be disclosed. More details are awaited.

Shiv Thakare Reacts To Abdu’s Wedding News

Speaking to News 18, Abdu’s BFF Shiv Thakare told us that he has no idea about the wedding.

“I have no idea about it. I don’t know who the girl is. Got to know it via social media only. Rather, I spoke to Abdu just 30 minutes back and he didn’t mention anything about the wedding. Don’t know if these reports are false,” he said.

.Abdu Rozik rose to fame in India with his participation in Bigg Boss 16 in 2022. He has a massive fan following of 8.2M on Instagram.