How much will Asim Riaz earn per week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Mumbai: Asim Riaz, known for his memorable stint in Bigg Boss 13, where he captivated audiences with his strong gameplay, is now gearing up for a new adventure in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. With a massive Instagram following of 7.2 million fans, Asim is set to enthrall viewers once again in the stunt-based reality show.

Confirming his participation, Asim expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m thrilled about overcoming challenges and testing my limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This show makes contestants braver, and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot about life from this experience.” He added, “I can’t wait to show my fans what I’m truly capable of. They’ve loved me unconditionally and stood up for me throughout my journey in the entertainment industry. My adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will entirely be about making my fans proud.”

But how much do you think will he charge for his stint in KKK 14? Let’s have a look.

Asim Riaz Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Remuneration

Asim’s journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 marks a significant progression in his career. In Bigg Boss 13, he was the lowest-paid contestant, earning Rs 60,000 per week, according to reports. He was very new to the industry back then.

However, his popularity has skyrocketed over the past four years, it is expected that his pay for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will see a substantial increase, possibly reaching Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs per week or even more. Let’s wait and watch.

All confirmed contestants of KKK 14 are expected to fly to the shooting location in Romania by the end of May. The premiere is expected in July.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.