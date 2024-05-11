Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Manisha Rani’s salary per episode

Mumbai: The anticipation for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the thrill-packed adventures that lie ahead. The filming is set to commence soon in Romania and excitement is building up as Rohit Shetty and the confirmed contestants gear up for the action-packed journey.

Several interesting names tat rumored to be part of the contestant lineup have been making rounds on internet. Manisha Rani, known for her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, too is reportedly a part of the participants list.

Manisha Rani Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Fee

According to a latest report in Filmibeat, Manisha Rani has been offered a huge fee to be a part of the reality show. While discussions are in the final stages, insiders indicate that Manisha Rani is almost confirmed to be part of the lineup.

“Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, will be receiving approximately Rs 8-10 lakh per episode for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. A final agreement between the two parties is yet to be formalized,” a source was quoted by the news portal.

So, is Manisha going to be the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with earth shattering earnings of Rs 16 to 20 lakhs per week? Well, that sounds pretty fancy!

