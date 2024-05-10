Mango Kunafa, summer season’s trending dessert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, known for its love affair with desserts, has a new sensation in town, a Mango Kunafa. While the city boasts a rich array of sweet treats like Shahi Tukda, Feerni, Khubaani Ka Meetha and many more, Mango Kunafa is currently stealing the spotlight this season.

But what exactly is Kunafa?

Kunafa is a traditional Arabian dessert featuring thin vermicelli soaked in a sweet, sugar-based syrup. It’s often layered with cheese, clotted cream, pistachios, or nuts.

Now, amidst the mango season, a local eatery in Hyderabad, specializing in Kunafas, has introduced Mango Kunafa, a unique, or maybe a little weird fusion dessert. In this dish, Kunafa is topped with white chocolate, fresh mangoes, and mango ice cream.

The combination of flavors and textures has quickly made it the talk of the town, with foodies and bloggers alike singing its praises. Videos and reels showcasing the Mango Kunafa’s indulgent layers and mouthwatering presentation have been making rounds on Instagram. Check out a few below.

Have you had the chance to try Mango Kunafa yet? If yes, do share your reviews with us in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more such interesting stories on local food.