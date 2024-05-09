Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: All 11 confirmed contestants with photos

All the confirmed contestants who are set to part take in KKK 14 will be flying to the filming destination by the end of May

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2024 9:21 pm IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: All 11 confirmed contestants with photos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia (Instagram)

Mumbai: The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is around the corner and fans can expect an official announcement anytime soon. Buzz has it that the new shooting location is Romania and all the confirmed contestants who are set to part take in KKK 14 will be flying to the destination by the end of May.

Rohit Shetty is set to host as the show host. So far, names of 11 confirmed contestants have been revealed. Let’s check out their photos and Instagram followers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

1. Aashish Mehrotra (Instagram followers — 325K)

2. Krishna Shroff (Instagram followers — 1.2M)

3. Asim Riaz (Instagram followers — 7.2M)

4. Shilpa Shinde (Instagram followers — 677K)

5. Karanvir Sharma (Instagram followers — 748K)

6. Aditi Sharma (Instagram followers — 1.7M)

7. Sumona Chakravarti (Instagram followers — 1.4M)

8. Samarth Jurel (Instagram followers — 1M)

9. Gashmeer Mahajani (Instagram followers — 377K)

10. Abhishek Kumar (Instagram followers — 4.2M)

11. Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia (Instagram followers — 2.3M)

Other contestants who are speculated to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 include names likes Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Srirama Chandra, and a few others.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

