Fan recreates Heeramandi with Mahira Khan, Fawad and Imran, video viral

Islamabad: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a lavish period drama series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Known for his majestic flair in portraying love, betrayal, and grandeur, Bhansali brings his magic to the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India.

The series is set against the backdrop of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

The Viral Video

Recently, a video created by Pakistani artist Asim Yar Tiwana has been making waves. Tiwana skillfully edited scenes from Heeramandi, replacing the original cast with Pakistani stars:

Mahira Khan: In a mesmerizing sequence, Mahira Khan gracefully dances to the enchanting tunes of Shreya Ghoshal’s “Chaudhavi Shab.” Her red-hued, heavily embroidered anarkali adds to the allure.

Imran Abbas: He is seated and enjoying the dance, mirrors Fardeen Khan’s character, ‘Wali Mohammed,’ from the series.

Fawad Khan: Asim Yar Tiwana ingeniously portrays Fawad Khan as ‘Tajdar Baloch’ in another captivating scene.

Netflix Premiere and Mixed Reactions

Netflix, in collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to open the doors to Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in 2024. The star-studded series features renowned actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles. The series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

However, netizens have had mixed reactions to this ambitious project. Some praise the exquisite production design, while others express reservations about the portrayal of historical events and characters. As the series unfolds, viewers are drawn into a world of passion, politics, and hidden desires.

The web series is reportedly India’s most expensive show with an insanely high budget of Rs 200 crores.