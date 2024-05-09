3 Big mistakes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’

Mumbai: “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an ambitious web series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Set in the opulent and vibrant backdrop of 1920s Lahore, the show promises a visual feast for viewers. This web series is reportedly India’s most expensive show with an insanely high budget of Rs 200 crores.

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles. The series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

Let’s delve into the miscalculated blunders that impacted Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Despite its opulent sets and grand depiction of Lahore in pre-independence India, the show faced criticism for several reasons.

Weak Storytelling

Despite having a stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others, Heeramandi lacked a compelling story. It prioritized beautiful frames over a coherent narrative, leading to disappointment among viewers.

Language Misrepresentations

The dialogues and language used in the series did not align with the authentic linguistic context of 1920s Lahore. Some viewers pointed out that the characters spoke in a manner more reminiscent of Delhi rather than Lahore.

Historical Inaccuracies

Reportedly, the series is set in 1920s Lahore, but it fails to accurately represent the historical context. Viewers noticed geographical inaccuracies, such as the absence of prominent landmarks like the Shahi Qilla-Grand Mosque’s dome and minarets skyline, which are still visible in Lahore today.

Despite its flaws, the series managed to captivate audiences with its opulence and glittery sets, earning it a top spot on the streaming platform.