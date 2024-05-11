Buzz: To attend Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt bought ticket worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, leaving everyone in awe with her ethereal look. The event, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, witnessed Alia channeling her inner Indian princess in a magnificent Sabyasachi saree adorned with delicate embroidery and precious gemstones.

The Sabyasachi Masterpiece

Alia’s ensemble was a true work of art. The pastel green saree featured intricate hand-embroidered florals using silk floss, glass beading, and semi-precious gemstones. The 23-foot-long train added drama and elegance, meticulously crafted by 163 skilled artisans over 1905 hours. The saree perfectly embodied this year’s Met Gala theme.

Alia Bhatt’s Ticket To Met Gala

And now, there’s a hot discussion going on among media circles that Alia paid a massive amount for her seat in the Met Gala 2024.

Speculations are rife that Alia Bhatt paid a whopping Rs 63 lakh to grace the red carpet. However, there is no official confirmation about this.

According to various reports, attending the Met Gala comes with a hefty price tag, with reports suggesting individual seats cost around Rs 63 lakhs this year. It was Rs. 42 lakhs last year and Rs. 30 lakhs in 2022. And booking a 10-seater table at the gala cost Rs. 2.9 crores. These funds support the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Also Read Alia Bhatt shines at Met Gala 2024 in stunning floral Sabyasachi saree

While brands often purchase tables for their guests, celebrities typically foot the bill for their own seats, all under the watchful approval of Anna Wintour (editor-in-chief of Vogue).

Speaking about her attire, Alia expressed her excitement, saying, “Months of preparation have come down to this moment. When I thought of the theme ‘The Garden Of Time,’ I realized there’s nothing more timeless than a saree.”

She credited designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for creating the masterpiece and acknowledged the collective effort of the craftspeople involved.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.