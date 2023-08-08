BJP criticises Nitish for predicting end of the world in 100 years

Patna: The opposition BJP in Bihar on Tuesday charged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with having made the state a “laughing stock” by predicting that the world would come to an end in 100 years from now.

State BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand came out with a strongly worded comment in response to a speech by Kumar here a day ago, in presence of dignitaries from across the country and abroad, who had come to attend the inauguration of Bihar museum biennale.

In his speech that lasted well over 30 minutes, Kumar expressed alarm over people increasingly using their mobile phones to store data and totally giving up paper.

Kumar, who dumped the BJP last year to join the Mahagathbandhan’, warned “at this rate, the world may not survive for more than 100 years”, but hastened to add, “I may have said so in jest. Why do I need to worry. I am already 73 years of age and it is now time for me to depart.”

The longest-serving CM of the state has of late been making frequent, pensive references to his having his fill of life in general and power in particular.

The JD(U) leader has also been suggesting that he would like his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who belongs to the RJD, to take the mantle in the next assembly polls, and denying any personal ambitions propelling him to work towards opposition unity.

However, the BJP spokesman, who is also the national general secretary of the party’s OBC Morcha, was of the view “the Bihar CM has become a laughing stock” and termed as “nonsense” the forecast of “collapse of every system and, even the entire universe, in the next 100 years”.

“In this era of paperless work, he is promoting the usage of paper. Why is he afraid of technological advancement”, asked Anand, who suspected “if not downright psychosis, Nitish ji might be suffering from some other ailment for which there is an urgent need for him to see a doctor”.

The BJP leader also said the septuagenarian has “let go of his senses as well as conscience by sitting in the lap of Laluji (RJD supremo) and day-dreaming of becoming the prime minister”.