BJP cut water supply to Muslim colony: TMC MP writes to UN

New Delhi: Concerned over the protracted disruption in water supply in Kolkata’s Jyotinagar Colony, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

In his letter dated October 8, which he shared on his X account on Friday, October 9, Islam described the situation as an “urgent humanitarian and human rights concern”.

He said a few organisations have stepped in by arranging a water tank. However, the water supply had remained disconnected for nearly two months since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

He said this has affected the 5,000-odd residents of the colony.

Sharing the letter on X, he posted, “As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP’s so-called vote bank.”

He has made this allegation in the letter as well.

As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off, because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP’s so-called vote bank. I have now written to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, seeking… pic.twitter.com/0EzpBckMDK — Samirul Islam (@SamirulAITC) October 9, 2026

The MP has requested the UN to seek information on “the reasons for the prolonged failure to provide the residents of Jyoti Nagar Colony with an adequate and regular supply of drinking water”.

The other requests the MP has made pertain to finding out the measures being taken to ensure access to safe drinking water, steps being taken to fix the problem permanently, and ensuring that children and the elderly are “not exposed to continuing risks to their health and dignity”.

“Drinking water is not a favour. It is not charity. It is a basic necessity for survival and an internationally recognised human right,” he wrote in the letter.

Water supply disrupted since July 29

As reported by Siasat.com earlier, Jyotinagar Colony, located in Ward 6 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), falls under the Cossipore region and houses about 5,000 residents, most of them Muslims.

Due to the Muslim population, the neighbourhood is locally called Molla Para, with a small number of Hindu families residing there as well. It has been without tap water since July 29. Residents have been forced to rely on irregular water tankers and the Ganga, raising concerns over health and safety.