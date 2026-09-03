BJP dares Rahul to hold ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ at Karnataka school

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Thursday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the collapse of a school roof in Bagalkot in Karnataka, challenging him to hold a ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme at the affected school and listen to the students.

He also shared a video in this regard. In a statement on social media X, Ashoka said children were attending classes when the school roof came crashing down, questioning the Congress government’s claims of governance and welfare guarantees.

“Mr Rahul Gandhi, how about doing a ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ at this Karnataka’s “KHATAKHAT ROOF SCHOOL”?” Ashoka said, referring to Gandhi’s earlier political speeches and the Congress’ electoral guarantees.

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Mr. @RahulGandhi, how about doing a ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ at this Karnataka’s KHATAKHAT ROOF SCHOOL?



You’ve done the Nyay speeches.

You’ve sold the guarantees.

You’ve shouted Khatakhat.



Now come hear the students.



In Bagalkot, children were sitting in class when the school roof… pic.twitter.com/gPyRNbbMcK — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) September 3, 2026

He said the incident was not merely a statistic as “these are children” and questioned how a government that speaks about ‘Nyay’ could fail to ensure safe classrooms for students.

“A party that lectures India on Nyay cannot guarantee a safe classroom. A government that promises guarantees can’t even guarantee the roof over a child’s head,” Ashoka said.

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He urged Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka, go to the affected school, meet the students and hear their concerns instead of holding political speeches and rallies.

“Forget the stage. Forget the slogans. Forget the rehearsed speeches. Come to Karnataka. Stand in this school. Look at the children. Listen to their voices. Do your ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’,” Ashoka said.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress leadership over where “Nyay, guarantees and governance” were in the wake of the incident.

Taking a further swipe at the Congress, Ashoka said, “You gave us Khatakhat. Karnataka has given you the answer: KHATAKHAT — THE ROOF CAME DOWN.”

He called for the voices of the affected students to be heard above political slogans and said the incident should draw attention across the country.

Ashoka further alleged that the condition of government schools in Karnataka had deteriorated under the Congress government, citing the collapse of a school roof on children attending classes at Mugololli Tanda in Bagalkot taluk.

Ashoka said the incident was evidence of the government’s alleged neglect of children’s education and safety, and questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the Congress government’s guarantees.

“The condition of government schools has deteriorated so much under the Congress government that a school roof has collapsed on children who were attending classes at Mugololli Tanda in Bagalkot taluk. This incident itself is evidence of the situation,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that children across the state were facing several problems, including lack of shoes and socks, shortages of textbooks, inadequate bus services to reach schools and a lack of basic infrastructure.

“Now, children do not even have a safe roof over their heads to peacefully attend classes,” he said.

Addressing CM Shivakumar, Ashoka asked, “Is this your ‘guarantee’ government? Is this all your guarantee extends to when it comes to the lives of children?”

The BJP leader urged the Chief Minister to first take note of the condition of the Education Department and questioned why there was such negligence towards children’s education and safety.

He also accused the government of giving greater importance to political publicity than to children’s education and safety.

“Give as much importance to children’s education and safety as you give to political publicity,” Ashoka said.

He urged the government to immediately inspect all dilapidated government school buildings across Karnataka, undertake necessary repair works and ensure a safe learning environment for children.

Ashoka’s remarks came after the school roof collapse in Bagalkot, in which children were reportedly attending classes when the structure gave way.