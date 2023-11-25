BJP delivered on Ram mandir & triple talaq abolition: Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Addressing a press conference, he said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the November 30 assembly polls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 12:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: Targetting the BRS government in Telangana over its alleged failures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said in the last 10 years, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation, barring engaging in corruption, has done nothing concrete for the people.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing a press conference, he said the people of Telangana are ready to see off the BRS government in the November 30 assembly polls.

“Today youth, farmers, dalits and backward are totally disappointed. Telangana people believe that BRS did nothing else, but corruption,” he claimed and said the state which was revenue surplus is now reeling under debt of lakhs of crores of rupees.

MS Education Academy

Appealing to voters to vote for the BJP, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has fulfilled all the promises it made, ranging from the construction of the Ram Temple, abrogation of Article 370, or abolishing triple talaq.

Also Read
BRS govt includes biggest liars: Meenakshi Lekhi in Telangana

“Your (people of Telangana) vote will not just decide the fate of an MLA or a government, but the future of Telangana and the country. I appeal to you to vote only after analysing the performance of each and every party. I am confident that you will vote for PM Modi-led BJP once you do an analysis of all parties,” he added.

The senior BJP leader assured that after the BJP comes to power in Telangana, corruption deeds will be investigated and those responsible will be sent to jail.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2023 12:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button