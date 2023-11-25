BRS govt includes biggest liars: Meenakshi Lekhi in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi slammed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and said that the Telangana government includes one of the biggest liars and corrupt people.

Meenakshi Lekhi told ANI, “It was TRS earlier. The actual branding is that of KCR. They may rebrand but everyone knows how they have looted and destroyed the state. Now, those who loot will go to jail and action will be taken against them.”

She further said that it was times before that ED used to sit like a puppet. But now it has the liberty to go to places where there has been loot.

“ED and IT should definitely be used if someone steals. Ask Revanth Reddy – they were used against his leader too due to the scams he did – be it Bofors or National Herald. The government will catch them. It might be happening during their time, that ED used to sit like a puppet. Now, ED has the liberty to go to places where there has been loot. As far as AIMIM and BRS are concerned, Congress can be ideologically with a party that indulges in appeasement politics, not BJP. All these three are different sides of the same coin.” Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Congress Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy condemned raids of central investigation agencies against Congress leaders in the state and alleged that these raids were “planned” by top leaders of BJP and BRS including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In a written statement, Revanth Reddy emphasized that the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department against Congress candidates serve as further evidence supporting his claim that BRS and BJP are aligned.

Speaking on BJP’s poll promise to scrap the 4 percent Muslim quota in Telangana, the Union Minister said that the reservation is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“Owaisi is free to speak. We will see who will be kicked. The public can understand that the rights of backward classes that actually need upliftment and empowerment are snatched by parties like BRS and Congress and given to supporters like Owaisi. So, BJP has raised its voice against 4pc reservation given on the basis of religion that it is unlawful and against the constitution,” she added.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP in the November 30 polls while the votes will be counted on December 3.