BJP destroyed world’s fastest growing economy: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP at the Centre BJP over high taxes and unemployment, accusing it of destroying the world’s fastest-growing economy.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

“High taxes, No jobs. BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2022

The Congress party has attacked the government for increasing GST rates on essential items used by the public.

Kerala opposes 5% GST: Minister tells Assembly

Kerala has conveyed its strong opposition to the 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like flour, paneer and curd, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in the state assembly on Monday.

He was answering queries in the House with regard to the GST.

Kerala, in the GST Council meetings, has taken a consistent stand that the earlier higher tax on luxury items should be brought back and there should not be any taxes which affect the common man.

We had sought a clarification regarding that and a clarification was issued by the Centre, Balagopal said.

“Now based on it we will write to the Centre that a stand which affects the common man should not be taken,” the minister told the House.

From July 18, customers will have to pay 5% GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000, in accordance with a GST Council decision.