BJP discusses strategies for 2023 Bengal rural polls

Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday held a brainstorming session here to discuss strategies for next year’s panchayat election in West Bengal.

Senior leader Amit Malviya, Bengal minder Sunil Bansal, observers Mangal Pandey, a former Bihar minister, Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra and West Bengal leaders took part in the first of the two-day closed-door session that began on Sunday noon.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters that strategies for the 2023 panchayat polls, “police brutality” during the September 13 march to secretariat and “rapid erosion in TMC support base” after the seizure of money from associates of ruling party heavyweights were discussed.

“The need for public outreach during the ensuing festive season was among the agendas,” he added.

Apart from Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and most of the MLAs attended the meeting.