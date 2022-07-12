BJP encouraging terror by not conducting investigations: Congress leader Yashomati Thakur

Hyderabad: “The Bharatiya Janata Party is encouraging terrorism by failing to conduct enough investigations,” the guardian minister of the Maharashtra district government of Amaravati and former cabinet minister Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur said.

She spoke to Siasat.com about how the BJP has connections with the killer of Udaipur and others and alleged that the centre is conducting a poor investigation.

Yashomati Thakur, a member of the Congress party, said: “A guy was murdered in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma, and those responsible for the crime were BJP members. They sign up for open membership to the BJP. There are more situations like this when BJP members are charged.”

Thakur claimed that the BJP is inciting animosity among different races, and in addition to claiming responsibility, the saffron party-led centre has halted several investigations. “For instance, they stopped the DCP who was discovered selling weapons to terrorists that he is looking into,” she said.