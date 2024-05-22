BJP fires fresh salvo at Kejriwal over Maliwal case

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday claimed that the alleged disappearance of CCTV footage related to the Swati Maliwal case from the Delhi chief minister’s residence and the arrest of Bibhav Kumar shows Arvind Kejriwal’s involvement and his attempts to protect his aide.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a fresh attack against the Delhi chief minister on the raging issue and alleged that he had been putting pressure on AAP MP Maliwal for a compromise.

Rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) allegation that the BJP was behind the entire episode, Sawant told reporters that Maliwal was an old associate of Kejriwal and had herself lodged the police case against Kumar for physically assaulting her at the chief minister’s residence.

Sawant, who has been campaigning for his party in the national capital, said people everywhere are questioning Kejriwal’s silence on the issue.

His silence itself says a lot, he said, labelling the AAP an “anti-Delhi, anti-women party”.

Trivedi added that Kejriwal claimed his government will ensure extensive deployment of CCTV to cover every part of the city. But even his residence does not have the facility, Trivedi said, taking a swipe at the chief minister.

The BJP MP also cited the Delhi High Court’s critical comments on former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for his alleged role in the excise case to slam the AAP, while hearing his bail plea.

The court said Sisodia was involved in grave misuse of power and breach of trust, Trivedi told reporters, and added that it asserted that the integrity of decision-making process was compromised.

Trivedi claimed that while the AAP has been making no effort to get Sisodia out on bail for campaigning, it has been pulling out all the stops to help Kejriwal’s aide Kumar.

Kumar holds no position in the party but is probably privy to important secrets, he said.

He is in five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal at the Delhi CM’s residence last week.