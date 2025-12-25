MP: BJP worker harasses visually impaired woman during Christmas event

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor in Madhya Pradesh‘s Jabalpur allegedly used dehumanising remarks against a visually impaired woman attending a Christmas event, saying she would remain blind in her next birth as well.

The incident occurred on December 20 in a church complex at the Gorakhpur locality.

A few right-wing organisation members led by JP functionary Anju Bhargava raised objections and protested at the venue, alleging forced religious conversions during the event.

A video emerged on social media platforms where Bhargava was seen targeting a visually impaired woman with a child, allegedly, using derogatory remarks against her disability and even questioning her personal choices.

“Is ladki ko leke aayi hai dharam parivartan mein. Maang mein sindoor bhar rakha hai aur Christian jaise rehna hai. Hamare dharam ka apman hai. Kya karne leke aayi hai iss ladki ko yahan, isaaliyon ke beech main? Andhere mein dhake legi is ladki ko (You have brought this girl here for religious conversion. She has vermilion in the parting of her hair, yet wants to live like a Christian. This is an insult to our religion. Why have you brought this girl here, among Christians? They will push this girl into darkness),” the BJP councillor yells at the woman.

As their heated argument escalated, police tried to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Several Congress leaders shared the video on social media to target the BJP and demand action against Bhargava.

BJP sends a show-cause notice to Bhargava for ‘undignified language’

Bhargava serves as the vice-president of the party’s city unit. On Tuesday, she was issued a show-cause notice by Ratnesh Sonkar, BJP’s Jabalpur city unit president, seeking an explanation for her actions within seven days.

The notice stated that, as per the videos available online, Bhargava used undignified words during an argument and such behaviour and act are not expected from a responsible office-bearer.

(With inputs from PTI)